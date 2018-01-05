>
>
>
Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
  
The Charleston Curl
In this article

The Charleston Curl


Ask for... The Charleston Curl
The ultimate party look, pin curls created traditional style! It's a 1940's throwback for 2013.

How it's done...
Hair is blown out into a strong bob shape and then pinned up. Using a Mason Pearson brush the Hair is sectioned and brushed into a wave, making sure there is a curl at the ends. Hair accessories like those from Marc by Marc Jacobs look amazing with this blow-dry.

Products to use...
Tecni.Ar t Volume Architect
T ecni.Art Liss Control
Tecni.Ar t Air Fix
Beauty Editor
23/12/2012
Tags Hair care Hair Trends Haircuts
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         