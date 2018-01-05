In this article

















The Charleston Curl

Ask for... The Charleston Curl

The ultimate party look, pin curls created traditional style! It's a 1940's throwback for 2013.



How it's done...

Hair is blown out into a strong bob shape and then pinned up. Using a Mason Pearson brush the Hair is sectioned and brushed into a wave, making sure there is a curl at the ends. Hair accessories like those from Marc by Marc Jacobs look amazing with this blow-dry.



Products to use...

Tecni.Ar t Volume Architect

T ecni.Art Liss Control

Tecni.Ar t Air Fix



