The Alice Band Braid

Ask for... The Alice Band Braid

Diane Kruger on the red carpet at Cannes - plaited styles are as at home at an A-list party as they are at a Boho beach bbq.



How it's done...

Hair is prepped with a little volumising spray and blown out with a bristle brush. Hair is sectioned and braided around the hairline from behind one ear, over the other and to the ends, then rolled up into a bun and secured.



Products to use...

Tecni.Art Volume Architect - Tecni.Art Liss Control

Tecni.Art Air Fix





