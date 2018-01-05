>
Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
  
The Alice Band Braid
Ask for... The Alice Band Braid
Diane Kruger on the red carpet at Cannes - plaited styles are as at home at an A-list party as they are at a Boho beach bbq.

How it's done...
Hair is prepped with a little volumising spray and blown out with a bristle brush. Hair is sectioned and braided around the hairline from behind one ear, over the other and to the ends, then rolled up into a bun and secured.

Products to use...
Tecni.Art Volume Architect - Tecni.Art Liss Control
Tecni.Art Air Fix
Beauty Editor
23/12/2012
