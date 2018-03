In this article

















The Mademoiselle

Ask for... The Mademoiselle

The perfect ageless updo - it looks good on anyone with enough hair to pull it off! This is a style fave for weddings, posh parties and red carpets.



How it's done...

hair is blown-out with a large bristle brush and sectioned. Choose between a perfectly clean double pleat or crimped internal sections for a beyond-cool Alexander McQueen inspired look.



Products to use...

Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Volume Architect

Tecni.Art Fix Anti-frizz