In this article

















The New Bergdorf Belle

Ask for... The New Bergdorf Belle

Think Upper East Side with an edge, think Gossip Girl's Serena or Jenny! These gorgeous loose waves will bounce as you strut along in your Louboutin's.



How it's done...

Starting from the front of the head, the hair is blown out with a large bristle brush. hair is wrapped around the heated brush which is then replaced with a roller. Once hair

has cooled, it is lightly brushed out with a Mason Pearson brush. For extra detail choose between a middle or side parting for a sophisticated look or rock edge.



Products to use...

Tecni.Ar t Volume Lift - Tecni.Ar t Liss Control

Techni.Art Fix Anti-Frizz

