Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
 Photo 9/9 
The New Bergdorf Belle
The New Bergdorf Belle


Ask for... The New Bergdorf Belle
Think Upper East Side with an edge, think Gossip Girl's Serena or Jenny! These gorgeous loose waves will bounce as you strut along in your Louboutin's.

How it's done...
Starting from the front of the head, the hair is blown out with a large bristle brush. hair is wrapped around the heated brush which is then replaced with a roller. Once hair
has cooled, it is lightly brushed out with a Mason Pearson brush. For extra detail choose between a middle or side parting for a sophisticated look or rock edge.

Products to use...
Tecni.Ar t Volume Lift - Tecni.Ar t Liss Control
Techni.Art Fix Anti-Frizz
Beauty Editor
23/12/2012
Tags Hair care Hair Trends Haircuts
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 


