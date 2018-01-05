Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday
You may be going on holiday to relax, but sun, sea and swimming
pools can put your hair
through a lot stress
.
If you're heading off to balmy days spent beachside, then don't forget to take care of your hair
.
When it comes to hair damage, prevention is better than cure - that's why w
e spoke to celebrity hairdresser, Mark Hill for insider advice on how to keep your tresses looking tip top on holiday.
Read on for holiday hair tips you can't board your flight without!