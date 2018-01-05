>
>
>
Hair care

Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday

 
Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday
In this article
Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday

Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday 

You may be going on holiday to relax, but sun, sea and swimming pools can put your hair through a lot stress.

If you're heading off to balmy days spent beachside, then don't forget to take care of your hair.

When it comes to hair damage, prevention is better than cure - that's why we spoke to celebrity hairdresser, Mark Hill for insider advice on how to keep your tresses looking tip top on holiday.



Read on for holiday hair tips you can't board your flight without!



10/07/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         