In this article



















Catch some colour





If you've got your holiday booked it can be tempting to refresh your colour in time for those holiday snaps, but don't forget, sunshine dries your



Mark Hill says: "I would recommend an appointment a couple of weeks after your holiday, so as the



If you're keen to enhance your colour while you're away, then use a colour protect



Vo5's Cherish My Colour Shampoo and Conditioner are purse friendly and hydrate treated hair while locking in the colour.



Vo5 Cherish My Colour Shampoo and Conditioner

RRP: £3.59

Available from Boots



To dye or not to dye? That is the question.If you've got your holiday booked it can be tempting to refresh your colour in time for those holiday snaps, but don't forget, sunshine dries your hair and lightens the pigment so it can be best to wait.Mark Hill says: "I would recommend an appointment a couple of weeks after your holiday, so as the tan fades, you can put the depth back into your hair."If you're keen to enhance your colour while you're away, then use a colour protect shampoo and conditioner combo.Vo5's Cherish My Colour Shampoo and Conditioner are purse friendly and hydrate treated hair while locking in the colour.

