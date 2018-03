Protect your tresses

Fierce sunshine can fry your hair so give it a little help on holiday with a protective spray.



UV damage can break down the menalin in your hair leaving it in a weakened condition so look for products with built in UV protection, as Mark says: "It’s the rays that do the damage."



Wella's SP Sun UV Spray is a holiday must as it has a UV filter, helping to prevent frazzled hair - plus it's waterproof.



SP Sun UV Spray

RRP: £11.50

Available from BeautyBay