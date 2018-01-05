Beachy head

That just-got-out-of-the-ocean look is pretty hot - so letting your colour fade during your holiday can be just as tempting as getting sunkissed skin - but that doesn't make it good for you.



Mark Hill says: "Another reason your hair becomes dry or damaged on holiday is the atmosphere. After a day by the pool or on the beach chemicals such as chlorine or salt from the sea cling to your hair and zap each strand of essential moisture.



Use a shampoo, such as my Holiday hair Sunshine shampoo (£1.99, 50ml), to cleanse away the residues and always follow with a moisture rich conditioner to keep hair hydrated and shiny."



Mark Hill Holiday Hair Sunshine Shampoo

RRP: £1.99

Available from Boots

