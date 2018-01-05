>
>
>
Hair care
Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday
  
Beachy head
In this article

Beachy head


That just-got-out-of-the-ocean look is pretty hot - so letting your colour fade during your holiday can be just as tempting as getting sunkissed skin - but that doesn't make it good for you.

Mark Hill says: "Another reason your hair becomes dry or damaged on holiday is the atmosphere. After a day by the pool or on the beach chemicals such as chlorine or salt from the sea cling to your hair and zap each strand of essential moisture.

Use a shampoo, such as my Holiday hair Sunshine shampoo (£1.99, 50ml), to cleanse away the residues and always follow with a moisture rich conditioner to keep hair hydrated and shiny."

Mark Hill Holiday Hair Sunshine Shampoo
RRP: £1.99
Available from Boots 

10/07/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         