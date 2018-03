Frizz fight

Frizz can be your worst enemy on holiday so keep it under control.



Mark says: "Use a smoothing product before drying your hair to help smooth the frizz or flyaway ends."



We love Aveda's Smooth Infusion Glossing Straightener which is made with wheat, organic aloe, maize and guar bean and will tame tresses into style submission all day long.



Frizz be gone!



Smooth Infusion Glossing Straightener

RRP: £19.00

Available from Aveda