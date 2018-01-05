>
>
>
Hair care
Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday
  
Style it
In this article

Style it


When it comes to holiday styling there’s nothing more gorgeous than soft beachy waves.

Mark says: "The ‘almost there’ wave will be a hot look no matter if you are on a beach in Ibiza, surfing in Cornwall, or camping at a festival.

Just use Mark Hill Beach Babe Wave Spray and twist sections of hair around your finger as it dries naturally.

Alternatively, you can always use a wand to create big soft waves instantly."

We also love Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray which adds plenty of texture for surfer worthy waves.

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray
RRP: £19.00
Available from John Lewis

10/07/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Celebrity Men with GlassesCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         