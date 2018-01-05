Style it
When it comes to holiday styling there’s nothing more gorgeous than soft beachy waves.
Mark says: "The ‘almost there’ wave will be a hot look no matter if you are on a beach in Ibiza, surfing in Cornwall, or camping at a festival.
Just use Mark Hill Beach Babe Wave Spray and twist sections of hair around your finger as it dries naturally.
Alternatively, you can always use a wand to create big soft waves instantly."
We also love Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray which adds plenty of texture for surfer worthy waves.
Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray
RRP: £19.00
Available from John Lewis