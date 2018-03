In this article



















Off duty chic

On holiday you can go a bit more low key with relaxed hair styling that takes all of two minutes. Hurrah!



As Mark says: "Low maintenance styles work best on holiday."



Your go-to hair styles for holiday chic should be sundried tousled curls, relaxed pony tails and messy chignons.



Try a top knot for a quick fix or a fishtail braid swept to one side for easy dressed down sexy.