>
>
>
Hair care
Holiday hair: How to have beautiful hair on holiday
 Photo 10/10 
Miracle worker
In this article

Miracle worker


Finally, our Fashion & Beauty Editor's top trick for heavenly holiday hair? Dr Hauschka Neem Hair Oil.

This plant oil based miracle worker soothes scalp, softens dry hair and encourages growth.

Smooth it through your tresses before you shower and depending on how dry your hair is, leave it to work its magic for 20 - 60 minutes.

Alternatively you can use this as an intensive overnight treatment to undo any damage done by those extra hours lapping up the sunshine.

Dr Hauschka Neem Hair Oil
RRP: £22.95
Available from John Lewis

10/07/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         