Miracle worker

Finally, our Fashion & Beauty Editor's top trick for heavenly holiday hair? Dr Hauschka Neem Hair Oil.



This plant oil based miracle worker soothes scalp, softens dry hair and encourages growth.



Smooth it through your tresses before you shower and depending on how dry your hair is, leave it to work its magic for 20 - 60 minutes.



Alternatively you can use this as an intensive overnight treatment to undo any damage done by those extra hours lapping up the sunshine.



Dr Hauschka Neem Hair Oil

RRP: £22.95

Available from John Lewis

