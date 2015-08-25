When it comes to new hair inspiration there's no better place to start than the red carpet. The celebrity pack are always rocking, setting and changing the trends that we'll soon all want to copy. So to help you pick an A-list approved new 'do we've rounded up the hottest hairstyles and haircuts, updos and blow outs to give you all the hair inspo you need for 2017.

Wavy is the new curly

The fresher take on perfectly swept curls. Celebrities are trading in done up to the nines for beautifully undone waves and we LOVE it. Poodle-tastic prom hair just doesn't have the same effect.



Nicole Scherzinger is your go-to gal for making a wave. She's kept things simple and classy by adding a little twist on her ends to show off her sweeping balayage. What a heartbreaker.

Updos that make you wanna say hot dang

A red carpet showdown wouldn't be complete without some absolute show-stopping updos and Kate Hudson is leading the style pack with her enviable bedhead bun complete with a delicate boho headband. We'll take careless chic over try hard lacquer-drenched buns any day!

The short story

Craving a hair overhaul? Why not pull a Kendall Jenner and trade in your longer locks for a shoulder length model mane? If dare-devil short's not in your nature then fear not, there's so many short but sultry options to get your adrenalin pumping.



Cameron Diaz shows us how it's done by keeping the length longer at the front and tapering it in slightly at the back. What a babe.

Blonde ambition

For all those times you're dabbling with the idea of going blonde, or even bronde... DO IT. From Mollie King's icey almost-white highlights to Cara Delevingne's signature beautifully blended multi-tonal mane, these celebrities have made a major case for blonde ambition in 2016 and it's not over yet. Keep em coming!

Oh so sleek

Going sleek doesn't have to be all about the wet look trend, there's so many ways to tweak this style to suit your preferences, whether that be slicked back in a killer updo like Rosie HW or simply straight and glossy like Jennifer Aniston. It's the perfect way to take your tresses from AM to PM.



Kendall Jenner loves this look and when she wears it so well why wouldn't she? If you've been blessed with a perfectly symmetrical face like her try pairing a neat centre parting with poker straight hair.

The braidy bunch

Fishtails, cornrows, halo-braids we're not sure which look were more obsessed with. Whether you go for an intricate wedding-hair worthy braid like Emma Watson's or opt for playful mini plaits (throwback to Sienna Miller in Cannes), it's gotta be one of the chicest ways to work an updo.

Banged up

Bangs are a brave, brave move but these A-Listers know exactly how to play a hair risk when they see one. The best bangs of the year so far award has to go to Taylor Swift's gravity defying locks.



She debuted a gorg tousled bob complete with textured bangs at the Billboards last year and no, we're still not over it and why would we be? It was a legendary move.

Lob mob

Alexa Chung's been all over the lob for as long as we can remember and that just proves that it's a hairstyle with serious staying power.



For all those times you're itching for a slight change, there's nothing better than getting your hair back to full health by trimming up those scraggly ends and going for something all together more grown up. It's fashionable, it's sophisticated and it makes your hair look ten times as thick so yeah, learn to live the lob life. You won't regret it.

Colour crush

Ah behold! The chop and change colour chameleons. From Kylie Jenner and her ever fabulous all-out dip dye dos to Olivia Palermo and her subtle summer Vs winter tweaks, these are the famous faces that'll give you all the colour confidence you need in life.



Whether you wanna go My Little Pony pink a la Rita Ora or you're looking to ombre-up your locks like Khloe Kardashian, there's plenty of hot hairstyles to chose from outta this bunch.

