How to backcomb hair

How to backcomb hair: Step by step

1. Brush hair then take a small section from the crown of the head.
 
2. Using a tail comb brush down the length of the hair towards the roots.
 
3. Continue to comb down the length of the hair to create volume – the more times you go over the same section the more volume you will add to the hair.
 
4. Continue to back comb in small sections.
 
5. Brush out some of the volume at the roots, taking care not to brush your curls. Set the hair with hairspray.
 
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

 
