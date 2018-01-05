>
How to do a beehive hairstyle: Step by step beehive hairstyle

1. For best results start with hair that has already been curled and backcombed – it will mean the hair is easier to work with. Create a side parting at the front of your hair and section it at the front. 
 
2. Then brush the hair back to one side.
 
3. Fasten it in place with kirby grips.
 
4. Smooth hair into a pony tail.
 
5. Using your other hand twist the pony tail in on itself, rolling around fingers to give it volume and form and secure with pins. 
 
6. Take one of your front sections backwards and pin into place. 
 
 
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

 
