How To Do A Fishtail Plait: Step By Step Fishtail Braid

1. Divide your hair into a side parting and take the whole length of your hair over to one side.



2. Begin by splitting the hair into two sections.



3. Take a small piece of hair from the outside of one of the two main sections and bring it to the inside of the opposite section.



4. Then take a small piece of hair from the outside of the other section and bring it to the inside of the opposite section, then pull tight.



5. Keep taking small pieces from each side into the inside of each section to develop the inverted braided pattern.



6. Keep going until you reach the end and finish by tying the hair with a clear elastic band.



7. Fishtail braids look best with a slept-in look so tease the braid by pulling out some strands for a more textured look.