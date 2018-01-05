>
>
>
How To Do A Fishtail Plait: Step By Step Fishtail Braid

How To Do A Fishtail Plait: Step By Step Fishtail Braid

How to do a fishtail plait: Step by step fishtail

1. Divide your hair into a side parting and take the whole length of your hair over to one side.
 
2. Begin by splitting the hair into two sections. 
 
3. Take a small piece of hair from the outside of one of the two main sections and bring it to the inside of the opposite section.
 
4. Then take a small piece of hair from the outside of the other section and bring it to the inside of the opposite section, then pull tight.
 
5. Keep taking small pieces from each side into the inside of each section to develop the inverted braided pattern. 
 
6. Keep going until you reach the end and finish by tying the hair with a clear elastic band. 
 
7. Fishtail braids look best with a slept-in look so tease the braid by pulling out some strands for a more textured look.
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         