How to do a French Twist

1. Section off the front portion of the hair.
 
2. Brush hair to one side of head, going slightly beyond the centre of the back of your head. 
 
3. Secure hair with grips. 
 
4. Bring other side of hair into a pony tail and twist it up.
 
5. Pin the fold of the pleat into place and use hairspray to keep it secure. 
 
Tip: Style the front of the hair taking some strands back and spraying with hairspray for a relaxed but groomed finish.  Set with hairspray.
  
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

 
