How to do a messy updo

1. Gather two front sections to keep loose,  and tie the rest of the hair into a pony tail.

2. Add a clear elastic band about two thirds of the way down the pony tail – this will help create a rounder more volumous shape to your messy updo.
 
3. Scrunch it and pin it in place.
 
4. Pin the front sections back and into the rest of the messy shape you have created at the back.
 
Tip: Tong your hair into loose curls first to make the hair easier to work with.
 
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

 
