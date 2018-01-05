Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Beauty
Hair
Make-Up
Skin Care
Fragrance
Beauty Tips
Cosmetic Surgery
All articles
This Sunset Eye Makeup Is Guaranteed To Cure Your Summer Blues
#TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
>
Beauty
>
Hair
>
How to do a middle parting
How
to
do
a
middle
parting
How to do a middle parting
1.
Wet hair and comb back.
2.
Part in the centre using a fine tooth comb.
3.
Blow dry in place.
With thanks to Sophie Grant at
Lockonego
, Frankie Neal make-up
Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!