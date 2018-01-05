How to do a side parting

|1. Brush your hair back from your face and look in the mirror.
2. Everyone’s face is slightly asymmetric with one side having features slightly higher than the other.
3. To even out your features part the pair on the side where the features are lower. This will help add balance to your face.
4. Use a comb to draw a line in your hair and brush the hair over to each side.
5. To set the hair in place dry the hair using a hair dryer in a downwards direction.
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up