>
>
>
How to do a side parting

How to do a side parting

How to do a side parting: Step by step

1. Brush your hair back from your face and look in the mirror. 
 
2. Everyone’s face is slightly asymmetric with one side having features slightly higher than the other. 
 
3. To even out your features part the pair on the side where the features are lower. This will help add balance to your face.
 
4. Use a comb to draw a line in your hair and brush the hair over to each side.
 
5. To set the hair in place dry the hair using a hair dryer in a downwards direction. 
 
 
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

 
Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         