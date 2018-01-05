>
How to do Grecian hair

How to do Grecian hair


How to do Grecian hair

1. Gather two front sections to keep loose,  and tie the rest of the hair into a pony tail.
 
2. Add a clear elastic band about two thirds of the way down the pony tail – this will help create a rounder more volumous shape to your messy up do.
 
3. Scrunch it and pin it in place.
 
4. Sweep back the front sections of the hair, creating volume at the roots and fix with hair spray.
 
5. Choose the starting point for your ribbon at the back of the head near the centre portion and pin into place.
 
6. Wind the ribbon around the head twice and pin into place.
 
Tip: Choose a ribbon that will go around your head twice.
 
 
 
With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego, Frankie Neal make-up 

 
