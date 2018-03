How to do loose curls: Steo by step 1. Divide the hair into two sections at the back.

Take a length of hair and

2.Take a length of hair and use straighteners to put in a curl 3. Angle the straighteners downwards to get a looser curl.



Tip: To perfect the look pull your fingers through your curls to give them a softer finish. With thanks to Sophie Grant at Lockonego , Frankie Neal make-up