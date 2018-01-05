How to get shiny hair: Five secrets to shiny hair
Secrets to shiny hair
If you're searching for hair
with a stand-out mirror shine then join the queue. We've long been on the look out for the best shine-inducing products to leave hair
shimmering, soft and full of life - and have tried pretty much all of them. So what really works?
We've rounded up the best expert advice of some of the nation's leading hair
obsessives; Tina Farey, Rush hair
's Editorial Director and Senior Stylist Liam Toner from Trevor Sorbie.
They've let us in on the secrets to shiny hair
so we can all have dazzling locks like Mila Kunis
! Say goodbye to rough and fluff, and hello to sleek and shiny!