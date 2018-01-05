In this article











Shine-enhancing shampoo and serums

There are some miracle products out there too which can really transform how shiny your hair looks.



London Hairdresser of The Year Tina Farey talked us through some of her favourites: "To get your hair looking soft and shiny use a good shampoo and treatment, this will depend on your hair type, whether it’s coloured, natural, fine or coarse.



Kerastase have a fantastic Chroma Cristal Shine Perfecting Mist that protects your colour as well as giving that illuminating shine.



Also Kerastase Chronologiste is a remarkable ritual treatment that has caviar molecules and helps to restore hair back to vitality. Use a good serum too like Essence Absolue by Shu Uemura or Morrocan Oil."



But when it comes to high shine - it's not all about those high performance serums. After shampooing it's essential to use a good conditioner to seal the cuticle. Liam says: "Without this step your hair will not look shiny!"


