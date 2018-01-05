>
Hair care
How to get shiny hair: Five secrets to shiny hair
  
What's stopping you shine?
In this article

The first step to transforming your tresses from dreary to dazzling is to take better care of your barnet.

Liam says: "There are many problems that can cause hair to lack lustre, however the most common (and easiest to target) is a lack of moisture and protein in the hair.

"Both of these are needed in the right amounts for hair to feel strong, and look healthy. Over-processing with colour and heat damage from tools can damage hair so make sure you are using good quality hair products, regular treatments, and getting trims to keep hair in optimum condition."

A tiny trim every eight weeks or so can really help add strength and vitality to your hair.

As for conditioning treatments - you're onto a good thing with Tres Semme's Deep Conditioning Treatment Masque which restores radiance to over-processed hair and helps retexture the cuticles leaving hair smoother and stronger.




