In this article











Shine-enhancing snacks





Eating protein-rich foods is important, as Liam explains: "Hair thrives on protein,



"Hair can be a tell-tale factor in showing when someone is feeling unwell or run-down, as it becomes dull and sometimes thinner.



"By making sure you’re eating well, drinking lots of water and getting enough sleep you will do wonders for your hair."



As well as taking care of your hair from the outside there are things you can do to help keep your hair looking healthy from the inside too.Eating protein-rich foods is important, as Liam explains: "Hair thrives on protein, omega-3 and vitamins, so eating a balanced diet that includes lots of fruit, vegetables, fish and lean meat will be great for your hair and your general health "Hair can be a tell-tale factor in showing when someone is feeling unwell or run-down, as it becomes dull and sometimes thinner."By making sure you’re eating well, drinking lots of water and getting enough sleep you will do wonders for your hair." Beauty eat and beauty sleep!

