Hair care
How to get shiny hair: Five secrets to shiny hair
  
To style or not to style?
To style or not to style?


To style or not to style? That is the question. When it comes to making our hair look immaculate we're guilty of using all kinds of hair tools to do the hard work.

But while tongs and irons can make hair look ultra glossy they do so with a risk. We asked Liam how to get the most out of our favourite tools without harming our hair.

He says: "Straightening irons are great at creating shine on the hair, as the heat smoothes the cuticle down, making hair appear shinier. However, any heated electrical that is applied to the hair may cause an element of damage over time.

"When using your hairdryer always attach a nozzle, and ensure the flow of air is pointing down the hair shaft. Again, this will help seal the cuticle rather than ‘ruffling’ it.

"With any heated tool, from hairdryers to wands and irons, the key is to use the lowest temperature possible for your hair type, and always use a heat protection spray such as Trevor Sorbie Beautifully Straightened Heat Defence Blow-Dry Spray."



15/03/2013
Hair care
Latest… 05/01/2018
