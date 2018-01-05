>
Hair care
How to get shiny hair: Five secrets to shiny hair
TLC
Another secret to having shiny looking hair is to treat it with respect. That means plenty of TLC and no manhandling!

Liam says that things like rough towel drying your hair can re-open the hair cuticle which prevents shine.

Instead, once you're out the shower smooth your hair down with a towel to get rid of the excess water and when brushing your hair use a detangling comb and take great care.

Don't forget that hair is much weaker when wet, and is more prone to breaking. Tangle Teasers are a great way to ease out any stubborn knots while being kind to the hair - and totally affordable too!

