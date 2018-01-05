How to straighten hair: Nail this season's hottest trend
How to straighten hair…
“This season, straight hair
shouldn’t look flat, limp and lifeless; instead it should radiate sophistication and look healthy, beautifully conditioned, frizz-free and volumous...”
And that’s coming from hairdresser to the stars Richard Ward, so you know it’s set to be hot property in the beauty
realm this season.
Plus it was seen on practically every runway at London Fashion
Week. We love the minimalist straight haired look, it’s super sleek and can last for days if done correctly, meaning it’s pretty low maintenance after the initial fiddling around!
Sadly whenever we try and get poker straight locks at home it looks a million miles away from the blow dried perfection we intended. Wah!
So in the search for perfect straight hair
we've rounded up the UK's top hairdressers and got the inside scoop on how to get seriously straight hair
with minimal fuss.
Poker straight locks, we’re coming for ya!