Can my hair be straightened? 

Some hair just seems to wanna be free even at the hands hot straightening irons, which begs the question: can all hair be straightened?“The Hollywood hair Guy” Dean Banowetz told us: “Coarse hair texture is often difficult to get poker straight due to its density. hair that has very tight curls can be difficult to smooth out as well. Dry hair is also difficult to give a smooth appearance to.”Celeb hairdresser Jonathon Long of Lockonego explains. He says: “Straightening [these sorts of hair types] means changing the basic nature of their hair.”But he told us that with the right combination of tools and products, straightening your hair doesn’t have to be a chore.Well with that decided, it’s time to get straightening...