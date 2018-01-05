>
Hair Trends
How to straighten hair: Nail this season's hottest trend
  
Step 1: The right tools
A bad tradesman always blames his tools, but this is just not true when it comes to straightening your hair! As stylist to the stars Ben Cooke puts it: “Quality styling tools will ensure that hair is not damaged when brushing, blow drying or straightening.”

So what do you need? Mark Hill says all you need is the following...

He says: “A large round brush and a hairdryer with concentrator nozzle to help smooth the hair ready for straightening, and straighteners to perfect the look once your hair is dry.”

We're lovin' the new Nicky Clarke DesiRED professional AC dryer, the nozzle is super effective and we can't get enough of the colour!

Ben adds: “hair brushes made from natural boar bristle are exceptionally great for keeping your hair glossy and will instantly smooth out any frizz and broken ends.”

This pocket sized boar bristle brush from Angelo David would be perfect!

And Ben’s straighteners of choice? GHD's of course.

He says: "They're brilliant because they combine the excellent heat properties of aluminium and the smoothing properties of the thin ceramic coating that gives you great styling results.”

So you’ve got the tools, now it's time to refine your method...
Abby Driver
02/11/2012
