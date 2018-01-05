Step 2: Wash 'n condition
First things first, it’s time to clean and condition those tresses!
Mark says: “Use a shampoo and conditioner specially formulated to help smooth and straighten. These do make a huge difference as they help to soften and smooth the hair to make styling much easier.”
Ben recommends the Seductively Straight
hair range by Herbal Essences
.
For extra moisturising
, try out Uber Natural
range of moisture shine conditioner and shampoo.
If your hair is dyed or damaged, you might want to invest in a deeply nourishing masque. Richard Ward suggests his Couture Hair Silk Protein Masque Treatment
to keep hair silken, nourished and super-glossy.”
We’re infatuated with Pantene Ice Shine 2min Deep Shine Masque
for luxury locks on the tightest of budgets!