>
>
>
Hair Trends
How to straighten hair: Nail this season's hottest trend
  
Step 2: Wash 'n condition
In this article

Step 2: Wash 'n condition


Step 2: Wash 'n condition

First things first, it’s time to clean and condition those tresses!

Mark says: “Use a shampoo and conditioner specially formulated to help smooth and straighten. These do make a huge difference as they help to soften and smooth the hair to make styling much easier.”

Ben recommends the Seductively Straight hair range by Herbal Essences.

For extra moisturising, try out Uber Natural range of moisture shine conditioner and shampoo.

If your hair is dyed or damaged, you might want to invest in a deeply nourishing masque. Richard Ward suggests his Couture Hair Silk Protein Masque Treatment to keep hair silken, nourished and super-glossy.”

We’re infatuated with Pantene Ice Shine 2min Deep Shine Masque for luxury locks on the tightest of budgets!


Abby Driver
02/11/2012
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         