Step 3: It's all in the prep
As award winning stylist Paul Falltrick told us: “If you want to rock poker straight locks, preparation is key!”

He recommends Matrix Total Results Sleek Blow Down Leave-in Cream to ensure hair is prepped enough for a super sleek blow dry.

Or try Mark's favourite thing - his Big Night Out Oh So Hot Heat Styling Spray, as it protects hair for heated appliances up to 235°C.

But if you want something a little more permanent, try LaCoupe Orgnx 14 Day Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Treatment.

The easy 2 step system uses keratin to deeply penetrate and seal the hair cuticle for smoother and glossier hair without the frizz.

With the prep done, it’s time to get drying...
Abby Driver
02/11/2012
