Step 4: Blow dry time
Why does the thought of blow drying our own hair
instill such a sense of fear in us all?
Maybe it’s cos we know we’ll never compete with the professionals! But an at home blow dry
is essential for getting poker straight locks, as Mark told us: “A strong blow dry
is the foundation
to any great style.”
So looks like we’re just guna have to suck it up.
To get started, Mark says: “Use your large round brush to create volume as you dry and remember to point your hairdryer with nozzle down the section you are drying from root to tips to leave a much sleeker finish with very few flyaways.”
Another useful tip for blow drying hair
comes from hair
stylish Emma Walker: “Blast the hair
about 80% dry before using a brush, this will stop unwanted damage.”