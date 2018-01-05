Step 4: Blow dry time

In this article















Why does the thought of blow drying our own hair instill such a sense of fear in us all?Maybe it’s cos we know we’ll never compete with the professionals! But an at home blow dry is essential for getting poker straight locks, as Mark told us: “A strong blow dry is the foundation to any great style.”So looks like we’re just guna have to suck it up.To get started, Mark says: “Use your large round brush to create volume as you dry and remember to point your hairdryer with nozzle down the section you are drying from root to tips to leave a much sleeker finish with very few flyaways.”Another useful tip for blow drying hair comes from hair stylish Emma Walker: “Blast the hair about 80% dry before using a brush, this will stop unwanted damage.”