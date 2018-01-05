Step 5: Fire up your straighteners

>
Hair Trends
How to straighten hair: Nail this season's hottest trend
  
Now - once your hair is dry - it’s time to whip out the straighteners and get, er, straightening!

Senior stylist Leigh Keates advises: “Take inch wide sections, placing a comb in the top and glide through following with the iron, this will help you to avoid kinks leaving a perfectly sleek finish.

It’s such a common misconception that you should go over each section 3 or 4 times with the irons as this can start to raise the cuticle causing damage to your hair."

And finally, Warren Holmes says: “Ensure that you blast the finished look with the cool shot on the hair dryer to set the straight style”
Abby Driver
02/11/2012
