Step 5: Fire up your straighteners
Now - once your hair
is dry - it’s time to whip out the straighteners and get, er, straightening!
Senior stylist Leigh Keates advises: “Take inch wide sections, placing a comb in the top and glide through following with the iron, this will help you to avoid kinks leaving a perfectly sleek finish.
It’s such a common misconception that you should go over each section 3 or 4 times with the irons as this can start to raise the cuticle causing damage to your hair
."
And finally, Warren Holmes says: “Ensure that you blast the finished look with the cool shot on the hair
dryer to set the straight style”