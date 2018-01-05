Step 6: Keep it looking poker straight
Step 6: Keep it looking poker straight
Mark says: “If you have taken your time to get the look
by putting in the right foundation
steps your style will last much longer.”
But even so, it’s always nice to know a few extra tips to prolong the look.
Jonathan Long recommends a good spritz of hairspray to set the style.
If you're looking for a good one you can't go wrong with L'Oreal Elnett Satin Supreme Hold Hairspray
.
And there you have it - straight hair
to look suitably sexy with.