Hair Trends

Kate Middleton's new retro hair cut

 
In this article
Kate Middleton debuted a new retro look hair style at an outing to the Natural History Museum last night for the Treasure Exhibition.

With Charlie's Angels layers at the front and an off-centre parting Kate looked glamorous with a seventies vibe.

The new layers give her usual classic look an old-school edge but she's kept true to her signature curls, which were as usual bouncy, shiny and generally gorgeous.

We love Kate's new hair style but as for the eighties high collared frock she wore? We're not convinced.

Rather than making her new hair cut look fresh this minty green monstrosity should have been left at the back of the wardrobe.

Sorry Kate!

hair - 1, Dress - 0!

28/11/2012
Tags Hair Trends
05/01/2018
