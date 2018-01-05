Kim Kardashian's fake fringe!



Kim Kardashian has admitted her new hair style is actually fake! The starlet arrived at LAX on Tuesday sporting a full fringe but just one day later she admitted she had been faking the new look.Stateside the trend for clip on 'bangs' is huge and with Kim Kardashian sporting a clip on fringe shamelessly - and rocking it - we're tempted to try the trend for ourselves. Kim Kardashian took to her blog to reveal the secret to her new full fringe look - telling fans in a post titled "The Truth About The Bangs" - "The bangs are fake! Just clip ons!"She sported the new full fringe look for a Cosmo US photo shoot and pretended that her stylist Chris McMillan had got a bit carried away with his scissors when she posted a pic on Twitter with the words "@mrchrismcmillan He just can't control his scissor hands #bangs".We think they look pretty convincing. Want to try a fake fringe for yourself? ASOS do some great ones - in all different colours.An easy way to change up your look without the commitment. We approve!