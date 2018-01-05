- Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW

|
We sent Louise Redknapp, the new face - and hair - of Schwarzkopf LIVE Salon Style goes backstage with Anita Cox McMillan, Schwarzkopf’s Colour Ambassador, to check out the hair trends at LFW. Find out what key trends you'll be rocking next season.
Louise Redknapp is the face – and hair - of Schwarzkopf LIVE Salon Style a range of professional, permanent home hair colors. With a selection of 20 stylish shades, LIVE Salon Style has been co-developed and tested by hairdressers to give salon-like results and 100% gray coverage, RRP: £5.99.
For more information or to try the LIVE Salon Style Colour Booth visit www.facebook.com/livesalonstyle
Fashion Weeks on sofeminine...