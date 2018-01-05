Marilyn Monroe hair: How to get those Hollywood curls We'll never get bored of Marilyn Monroe's retro Hollywood curls - and her iconic hairstyle continues to inspire red carpet regulars today, but how can you achieve similar levels of retro glam?











Her platinum blonde style said ‘I want to be noticed!’ It’s no surprise that we often see her iconic side parting and surface waves regularly revisited on the red carpet."



One of the key items for this look is heated rollers. Yes we know they're old school, but if it's Fifties pin up you're going for then you have to have the right tools for the job.



How to get Marilyn Monroe's hair:



10. Take the front clips out and there you have it - Hollywood icon eat your heart out! 1. Using the brow of your eye as a guide, make a diagonal parting to just in front of the crown.2. Take a triangular section half way up the parting and comb across to the top of the brown of the opposite eye - this is your fringe section.3. Apply Nicky Clarke Classic Compact Rollers across the hair 4. For the front fringe section: bring hair out at 90° from the forehead and wrap the hair around the roller ensuring its flat, then keep on wrapping to the ends. Use the clips to hold in place.5.Continue to apply the heated rollers in small sections.6. Allow the rollers to cool, use a hair net if necessary and leave in for at least 15 minutes.7. Once cooled, gently take the rollers out and you will see a barrel curl fall down. Use a large wide tooth comb to comb the hair downwards.8. Place the large clips in the front of the hair around the face to accentuate the shape.9. Mist with hairspray and follow with a gentle comb through.10. Take the front clips out and there you have it - Hollywood icon eat your heart out!

Nicky Clark Classic Compact Rollers

RRP: £19.99

Available from Boots





