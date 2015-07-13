Remember the days when your mum would insist that the awkward, in-betweeny medium length hairstyle was cute. Not so much a lob or a bob, more of a basic shoulder-grazing one fell swoop school girl error. She may have been ahead of the game but yeah, mid length's ever so slightly EPIC right now. The woman's always right.

The medium length hairstyle might have been the ugly duckling circa the 90s but now the middy has come full circle, some may say blossomed from a gawky school girl cut to a millennial must-have.We're all for a hot mid length hairstyle - and we've got the pics to prove it.



We've rounded up some of the hottest hairstyles for mid length hair, from shoulder grazing waves to twisted curls and swept back wet looks there's an edgy mid length look for everyone.

Whether you're looking to add some shape to a grown-out hairstyle or simply shorten your tresses to a more manageable length with a style reinvention then this is where it's at.



Here's how the A-Listers are making the middy ridiculously cool again!

Choppy blonde

Liven up your locks with soft, tousled layering a la Rosie HW and Kim K. Remember the days when you'd do anything to talk your hairdresser out of giving you layers? Yeah, well the poker straight days are over. Give us volume and movement over limp and lifeless spaghetti hair any day.



Jamie Stevens, Celebrity Hair Stylist and British Hairdresser Of The Year nominee, says, "Ask your stylist for a shoulder length cut that’s natural but with layering and shaping around your face to create movement. Having a parting with this style is optional but Rosie wears it best by letting hers fall naturally."

The New Rachel

Scared to let go of your signature style? No problem. Do as Jennifer Aniston does with this feminine take on the super cut. As for Miss Diaz... the cut, the colour, the shine; the middy is definitely agreeing with her. Then again like, girl duh.

Cute and Slick

All hail Jourdan Dunn, queen of the runway lob. As fashionable and on fleek as it is wearable and effortless, this take on the short middy is bound to get the paps hyped. Incognito it is!



"Her disheveled choppy bob is full of attitude but with a touch of expensive glamour," says Jamie. "With this kind of cut you have the option of keeping the hair all of the same length or having the hair cut shorter at the back maintaining the length at the front. Her style can be worn sophisticated and sleek or in undone waves."

The Sophisticate

Who says a middy's hard to style anyway? Bryce Howard is doing a pretty good job with her slicker than your average high shine pony. Case. In. Point.

Waving About Town

Create gorgeous movement and add texture to your medium length hairstyle by using a conical wand on the ends and brushing through. Caroline Flack is your go to girl for a lesson in how to wear a WOB (that's the wavy bob BTW) but lately Taylor Schilling's been the latest celeb to champion the look.



Want to cheat thick hair? Simply follow Keira Knightley's lead by adding soft waves mid way down the length. And then swear blind that it's all down to religious consumption of essential vitamins.



Jamie talks us through the buzz behind Kate Bosworth's sweet boho waves, "Like Jourdan, Kate's style is very versatile. For Kate, it’s all about a relaxed look with plenty of sexy natural movement. Undone hair is a massive trend for 2015, it’s effortless but glamorous at the same time. The key to achieving Kate’s beachy waves is to use a diffuser on towel-dried hair."

Big and Bouncy

Thick hair + a chunky middy cut is a match made in heaven, in fact there's no better way to show off your heavenly head of hair than by lobbing it off half way and embracing a whole new level of volume. If anyone knows how to make their mane do the talking it's Nicola Roberts. Flat hair just isn't in her vocabulary.



To give your hair volume aplenty Jamie recommends applying some Kerastase Root Lift Gel to the roots before drying the hair up and away from the root with a round brush.

See ALL the looks:

Love this? Follow us on Twitter at @sofeminineUK for more!

You might also like:

Short Haircuts For Women That Inspire Us To Cut Our Hair Like Ruby Rose

Split Dyed Hair - Half And Half Hair Dye Ideas

Sand Art Inspired Hair Don't Care: This Is Rainbow Coloured Hair On A Whole New Level