Hair Trends

Miley Cyrus debuts even shorter cropped hair

Miley Cyrus has debuted an even shorter hairstyle when she stepped out at the VH1 Diva awards in a skin tight dress with cut out panels - showing that the starlet didn't have much on underneath.

The 20-year-old has got rid of her longer fringe and has gone for a Jedward-esque quiff with her longer top layers styled skyward.

To complete her edgy look Miley added an ear cuff and a nose ring - and plenty of fake eyelashes to prove she still has a girly side.

But what do you reckon? Is that crop one cut too far or does her even shorter do' mean she's shaken off her Disney roots for good?


17/12/2012
17/12/2012
