>
>
>
Hair Trends

New DIY hair colour trends to try

 
New DIY hair colour trends to try
In this article
New DIY hair colour trends to try

New DIY hair colour trends to try 

If you're bored of your barnet one of the easiest ways to jazz up your do is to dye it a brand new hue. Oh yes!

At this time of year we don't all have spare cash to spend out on a salon trip - so it's a great time to experiment with some brave at-home hair dying.

We've spoken to the experts at Schwarzkopf to discover how you can create some bold new looks with colour from the comfort of your own home.

Colour play has been everywhere in the past year and it's set to be a big trend for 2013 too - so from taking the ombre trend to a new level to experimenting with some fun coloured roots to full on head turning colour here's how to perfect the must-try colour trends for 2013...



26/12/2012
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         