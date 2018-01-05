New DIY hair colour trends to try
New DIY hair colour trends to try
If you're bored of your barnet one of the easiest ways to jazz up your do is to dye
it a brand new hue. Oh yes!
At this time of year we don't all have spare cash to spend out on a salon trip - so it's a great time to experiment with some brave at-home hair
dying.
We've spoken to the experts at Schwarzkopf
to discover how you can create some bold new looks with colour from the comfort of your own home.
Colour play has been everywhere in the past year and it's set to be a big trend for 2013 too - so from taking the ombre trend to a new level to experimenting with some fun coloured roots to full on head turning colour here's how to perfect the must-try colour trends
for 2013...