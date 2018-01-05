Rainbow style

If you love the ombre trend then this multicoloured interpretation is the next step up. We're not sure everyone can get away with colour this crazy - not even Christina, but if you're game for some chameleon colour then here's how to achieve multiple dip dye hues.



It's easier if you keep the roots of your hair darker and go up through the shades with this look. So the deepest shade should be applied to your root, with your lightest shade on the ends (in reverse to Christina's take on the trend). The technique should blend your chosen shades together so that they appear to melt into each other seamlessly.





1. Apply the deepest colour on your roots - following a normal

1. Apply the deepest colour on your roots - following a normal hair colour application technique as advised in the instruction leaflet.

2. Next blend in your middle shade followed by your lightest shade through to the ends creating a gradual flow of colour.



3. Leave the colour to develop for the recommended amount of time advised on the instruction leaflet and then rinse.

Image © Rex

