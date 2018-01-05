>
Hair Trends
New DIY hair colour trends to try
  
Tie dyeing
Fancy a splash of colour? Then tie dye hair colour could be the answer! We love how it creates some fun colour without going overboard.

1. Decide where you would like your colour to be applied - working on average two-thirds of the way down your hair. Then separate your hair into lots of small sections and tie an elastic band around each section at the point you want to the colour to reach. Next plait each section.

2. Apply your chosen shades to the plaits; using one on the top half of the section and a different shade on the ends

3. Repeat this on all plaits with various shades - and don’t be shy; remember the Ultra Brights range is semi-permanent!

4. Leave the colour to develop for the recommended amount of time advised on the instruction leaflet and then rinse.

26/12/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
