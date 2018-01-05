>
>
>
Hair Trends
New DIY hair colour trends to try
 Photo 5/5 
Colour block
In this article

Colour block


Alternatively keep things simple with your colour and chose one statement shade to change your look. Nicola Robert's is always changing her hair colour and we love this firey block shade on her.

For extra virbant shades try pre-lightening your hair first to really give it a wow factor.

Schwarzkopft's semi-permanent colour range Ultra Brights will infuse your hair with OMG colour and vivid shine - plus it's simple to use.

It washes out in 6-8 washes so if you want to keep your new bright hue going for a little long our top tip is to save a small amount of colour crème for a colour refresh, in between permanent home-hair colouring.

Nifty eh?

Another top tip when trying to prolong your colour is to use dry shampoos inbetween washes. We're Batiste addicts at sofeminine!

26/12/2012
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         