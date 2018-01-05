Colour block

Alternatively keep things simple with your colour and chose one statement shade to change your look. Nicola Robert's is always changing her hair colour and we love this firey block shade on her.



For extra virbant shades try pre-lightening your hair first to really give it a wow factor.



Schwarzkopft's semi-permanent colour range Ultra Brights will infuse your hair with OMG colour and vivid shine - plus it's simple to use.



It washes out in 6-8 washes so if you want to keep your new bright hue going for a little long our top tip is to save a small amount of colour crème for a colour refresh, in between permanent home-hair colouring.



Nifty eh?



Another top tip when trying to prolong your colour is to use dry shampoos inbetween washes. We're Batiste addicts at sofeminine!

