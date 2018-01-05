>
>
>
Perfect date hair: How to do your hair on Valentine's Day
In this article
Getting your hair just right for a date can be something of an ordeal - but it needn't be that way. We spoke to London Hairdresser of the Year, Tina Farey from Rush Hair to find out her top tips on how to do your hair for that all important date.

Her first tip? Play it safe.

While it can be tempting to get creative and try something new with your 'do, Tina advises against it.

She says: "The key here is feeling comfortable; it’s not wise to have your hair up if you do not usually wear it up, as you will feel self-conscious all night. So be yourself!

A date disaster is something that really is too extreme. For example, clashing colours, hair too curled, too "set", or even my pet hate... strip extensions on 'show’. Less is more!

However to come across sexy and laid back my favourite date hairstyle is a loose wave worn down with a "just got out of bed" feel."

That slightly messed up look is definitely something we can get on board with plus it's right on trend - just check out this sexy bedhead hair from Just Cavalli.

But creating effortlessly sexy hair that's one part preened and one part mussed up is not always easy, so we got Tina's tips for creating perfect date hair.

