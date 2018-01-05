>
Hair Trends
Perfect date hair: How to do your hair on Valentine's Day
To create the waves Tina suggests using a large tong or wand (Babyliss do some good ones). Remember the fatter the wand the looser the wave.

Tina says to start with the wand inches away from the roots then to wrap the hair around the tongs and hold for 10 seconds.

"After, use a small amount of Elixir Ultime Serum by Kerastase to the mid lengths and ends and finish with a shake through," she says.

And voila. You're good to go and seduce your date with your sexy bombshell hair!

