Perfect date hair: How to do your hair on Valentine's Day
Perfect date hair: How to do your hair on Valentine's Day


Getting that "just out of bed" look takes some serious styling (unless you've just woken up). And there are certain styling products that can help you on your way.

Tina says: "On dry hair apply a good styling spray such as Pli Tecni Art by L’Oreal or Volumactive by Kerastase to the roots, mid lengths and ends.

Using a round brush start to blow-dry your hair straight, smoothing the cuticles by holding a nozzle down the hair shaft.

Then apply some Super Dust by L’Oreal into roots (on the top sections and around the crown area) then working in vertical sections around the head, apply Tecni Art Anti-Frizz Spray to each section. "
This will give your hair texture while keeping it utterly touchable.



12/02/2013
