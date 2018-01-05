Perfect date hair: How to do your hair on Valentine's Day
Getting that "just out of bed" look takes some serious styling (unless you've just woken up). And there are certain styling products
that can help you on your way.
Tina says: "On dry hair
apply a good styling spray such as Pli Tecni Art by L’Oreal
or Volumactive by Kerastase
to the roots, mid lengths and ends.
Using a round brush start to blow-dry
your hair
straight, smoothing the cuticles by holding a nozzle down the hair shaft.
Then apply some Super Dust by L’Oreal
into roots (on the top sections and around the crown area) then working in vertical sections around the head, apply Tecni Art Anti-Frizz Spray
to each section. "
This will give your hair texture while keeping it utterly touchable.