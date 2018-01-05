>
Professional Hair Care: The Colour
Firstly, it’s key to prep your hair before colouring to get the best colour possible, says co-Founder of Eleven Hair, Jason Welch:

“The week prior to having your hair coloured always deep cleanse the hair with a clarifying shampoo such as Redken Hair Cleansing Cream £11.50 to remove build up."

Once your hair's coloured, choose products that will prevent fade and repair the damage that colour inflicts.

Sebastian Professional new Colour Ignite Conditioners £14.50 come in a whipped-up mousse formula to moisturise and seal to the cuticle thereby protecting and enhancing colour vibrancy with a high shine.

Choose the Multi Tone cream if you have highlights and the Single Tone cream for block colour.

Blonde hair is especially prone to losing its colour - it's more porous, so pollution and build-up has a more significant effect. Jason's solution?

“The Redken Blonde Glam Shampoo £11.50 is a must for highlighted or light coloured hair - it’ll help to refresh blonde tones between appointments.”

And 4 weeks in, what about your roots? It’s not quite time to colour again, but you’re starting to resemble a badger. “Bumble & Bumble Hair Powder £28 is a great way to disguise roots and it comes in a range of shades," says Jason.

"Avoid slicked back looks and ponytails as they will only show the dark roots more. Instead add movement to your hair by flipping your parting over to the other side, and adding volume with back-combing.”


Grace Timothy
30/01/2011
